Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR) Short Interest Update

Solaris Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 861,553 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the February 26th total of 714,787 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,090 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solaris Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Resources in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Solaris Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Solaris Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Resources during the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

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Solaris Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SLSR traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,873. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.32 and a beta of 0.30. Solaris Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

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About Solaris Resources

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Resources (NYSEAMERICAN: SLSR) is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company dedicated to the discovery, acquisition and advancement of large-scale copper and gold deposits across the Americas. Established in 2017, the company focuses on generating high-potential projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions and applying innovative exploration techniques to de-risk assets at an early stage. Solaris leverages a multidisciplinary technical team to identify and systematically evaluate resource targets with district-scale potential.

The company’s flagship asset is the Warintza copper project in southeastern Ecuador, where Solaris has assembled a strategic land position in the emerging Andean copper belt.

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