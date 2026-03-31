Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC) Short Interest Update

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,403 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 26th total of 12,063 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,831 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 119.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period.

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Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Up 2.0%

SPYC traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $89.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Company Profile

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk. SPYC was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

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