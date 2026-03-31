Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 30,656 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 151.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 90.5% in the third quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $60.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

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