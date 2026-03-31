Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $7.74 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,552 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,024,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,740,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,965,000 after purchasing an additional 133,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,703,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,134,000 after purchasing an additional 272,758 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 5,000,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,682,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,325,000 after purchasing an additional 257,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

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iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $82.85. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.21 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

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