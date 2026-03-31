Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 880.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 397,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,108 shares during the quarter. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $18,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,422,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,115 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,843,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,629,000 after buying an additional 3,360,792 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 5,787,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,224,000 after buying an additional 789,767 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,889,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,888,000 after buying an additional 533,046 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,629,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,759,000 after buying an additional 200,317 shares during the period.

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Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

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