Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Acquires 69,980 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF $FLTR

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 313.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

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