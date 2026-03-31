Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Shares Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.90 and last traded at $59.90. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

Siltronic Trading Down 8.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.42.

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Siltronic Company Profile

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Siltronic AG is a Germany‐based manufacturer specializing in the production of hyperpure silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. These wafers serve as the foundational substrate for a wide array of electronic devices, including integrated circuits, discrete power components and sensor technologies. Headquartered in Munich, Siltronic’s wafers are a critical input used by chipmakers worldwide to fabricate advanced microelectronic components for consumer electronics, automotive systems and industrial applications.

The origins of Siltronic trace back to its establishment as a spin-off from Siemens’ semiconductor materials division in 2001.

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