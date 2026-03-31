Signature Wealth Management Group Boosts Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1,424.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,876 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.7% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,050,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,634,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,462,541,000 after purchasing an additional 370,872 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,556,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,839,000 after purchasing an additional 189,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of PG opened at $144.76 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average of $149.97. The firm has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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