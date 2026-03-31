Short Interest in VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (NYSEARCA:OMAH) Increases By 23.6%

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (NYSEARCA:OMAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 448,226 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 26th total of 362,732 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,766 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF Price Performance

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,196. VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $659.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of -0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79.

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Institutional Trading of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 773,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sherry Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,872,000.

VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF Company Profile

The VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a narrow portfolio of securities selected from Berkshire Hathaway positions, while employing a covered call strategy. Index constituents primarily consist of US large-cap stocks OMAH was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by VistaShares.

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