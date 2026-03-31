Short Interest in Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Declines By 19.0%

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,341 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 26th total of 12,768 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Victoria Stock Up 5.0%
Shares of OTCMKTS VCCTF opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Victoria has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.
Victoria Company Profile
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.