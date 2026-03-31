Short Interest in Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Declines By 19.0%

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,341 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 26th total of 12,768 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,850 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Victoria Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS VCCTF opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Victoria has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

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Victoria Company Profile

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Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories.

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