Short Interest in Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Grows By 19.8%

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,789,559 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 26th total of 1,493,380 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 435,068 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Profound Medical Trading Up 8.9%

NASDAQ PROF traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 168,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,323. The firm has a market cap of $235.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 90.28% and a negative net margin of 264.45%.The firm had revenue of $5.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Profound Medical from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Profound Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profound Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Profound Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 19,220 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Profound Medical Corp is a medical technology company headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive therapeutic solutions using magnetic resonance–guided ultrasound ablation. The company’s proprietary platform delivers focused ultrasound energy to targeted tissue under real-time MR imaging, offering a non-incisional alternative to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s lead product, the TULSA-PRO system, is designed for the treatment of prostate conditions, including localized prostate cancer and benign prostatic hyperplasia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.