Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expands By 32.6%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,992,549 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 26th total of 1,502,990 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,266,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSS. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. iA Financial set a $9.00 price objective on One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on One Stop Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OSS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems Price Performance
Shares of OSS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 564,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.53 million, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.91. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $12.75.
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company’s solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.
The company’s product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.
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