Short Interest in One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expands By 32.6%

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2026

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSSGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,992,549 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the February 26th total of 1,502,990 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,266,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSS. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. iA Financial set a $9.00 price objective on One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on One Stop Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OSS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the third quarter worth $2,959,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1,130.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 476,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 437,664 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,566,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 277,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,072,000. 32.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

One Stop Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. 564,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.53 million, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.91. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) develops and manufactures high-performance computing and storage systems tailored for mission-critical and harsh-environment applications. The company’s solutions are designed to deliver accelerated processing, high-throughput data handling and reliability in confined or ruggedized form factors. OSS leverages advanced cooling, power management and custom enclosures to support demanding workloads in settings where off-the-shelf hardware may fall short.

The company’s product portfolio includes GPU-accelerated servers, embedded single-board computers, high-speed RAID storage arrays and integrated system solutions.

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