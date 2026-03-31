Short Interest in Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE) Drops By 13.6%

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,578,868 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the February 26th total of 6,457,826 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAGE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Niagen Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niagen Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Niagen Bioscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Niagen Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $342.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAGE. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $1,527,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,768,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Niagen Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Niagen Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niagen Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.