Short Interest in Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE) Drops By 13.6%

Niagen Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,578,868 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the February 26th total of 6,457,826 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,386 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAGE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Niagen Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Niagen Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Niagen Bioscience
Niagen Bioscience Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niagen Bioscience
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAGE. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $1,527,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Niagen Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,768,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the third quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Niagen Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. 15.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Niagen Bioscience Company Profile
Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Ingredients, and Analytical Reference Standards and Services.
Further Reading
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