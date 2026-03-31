Short Interest in Lichen International Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Declines By 25.1%

Lichen International Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,003 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 26th total of 10,683 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,694 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Lichen International Stock Down 1.4%
Shares of NASDAQ LICN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,259. Lichen International has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.
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