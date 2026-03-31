Short Interest in Lichen International Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Declines By 25.1%

Lichen International Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,003 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 26th total of 10,683 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,694 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Lichen International Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ LICN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,259. Lichen International has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.53.

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Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

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