Short Interest in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Rises By 29.7%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 106,128 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 26th total of 81,854 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,466 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Marshall Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get John Marshall Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on John Marshall Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 429,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,555 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 348,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in John Marshall Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in John Marshall Bancorp by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

JMSB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.28. 21,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 million.

John Marshall Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About John Marshall Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank. The Bank is headquartered in Reston, Virginia with eight full-service branches located in Alexandria, Arlington, Loudoun, Prince William, Reston, and Tysons, Virginia, as well as Rockville, Maryland, and Washington, DC The Bank is dedicated to providing exceptional value, personalized service and convenience to local businesses and professionals in the Washington, DC Metropolitan area.