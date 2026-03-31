Short Interest in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Rises By 29.7%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 106,128 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the February 26th total of 81,854 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,466 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Marshall Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on John Marshall Bancorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Marshall Bancorp
John Marshall Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%
JMSB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.28. 21,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89. John Marshall Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $21.58.
John Marshall Bancorp (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 million.
John Marshall Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.
About John Marshall Bancorp
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