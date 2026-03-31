Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Rises By 23.3%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 164,057 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 26th total of 133,049 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,226 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 14,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

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iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 379,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,890. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.17.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

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