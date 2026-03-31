Short Interest in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Grows By 19.8%

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 137,537 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the February 26th total of 114,781 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 83,780 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Forge Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Forge Financial Services LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PWB traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.31. The stock had a trading volume of 25,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,812. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $138.48.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

The Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (PWB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that uses a multifactor selection methodology to select large-cap stocks with growth characteristics. PWB was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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