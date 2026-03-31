Short Interest in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Decreases By 17.5%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 84,574 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 26th total of 102,454 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,905 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Greenwave Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 3,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,062. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.34. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

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Greenwave Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($8.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter. Greenwave Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 84.30% and a negative return on equity of 89.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GWAV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Greenwave Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Greenwave Technology Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 147,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.24% of Greenwave Technology Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

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Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) is a developer of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity management solutions. The company’s cloud-native platform enables enterprises and service providers to orchestrate, monitor and secure cellular data connections across a variety of devices and network operators, offering features such as remote provisioning, subscription management and real-time analytics.

Its core offerings include eSIM management, multi-operator roaming orchestration and automated compliance tools designed to simplify the deployment and lifecycle management of large-scale IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity projects.

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