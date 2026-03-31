Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Rises By 21.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 983,787 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 26th total of 811,591 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,741,913 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 327,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,739,000 after purchasing an additional 62,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter.

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First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.60. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.1098 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th.

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The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

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