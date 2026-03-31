Short Interest in Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Decreases By 25.3%

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 369 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 26th total of 494 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,404 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ellomay Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ellomay Capital by 39.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ellomay Capital by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 193,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Ellomay Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $17,019,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,594,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,276,000 after buying an additional 70,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

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Ellomay Capital Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $329.78 million, a PE ratio of 797.73 and a beta of 1.02. Ellomay Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

About Ellomay Capital

Ellomay Capital Ltd. is an Israel-based investment company specializing in the acquisition, financing, development and operation of renewable energy and related infrastructure assets. Founded in 2014 and traded on the NYSE American under the ticker ELLO, Ellomay focuses on building a diversified portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) projects and specialty infrastructure businesses that generate stable, long-term cash flows under government-backed tariffs and concession agreements.

The company’s core activities center on ground-mounted solar PV installations in Italy, where its operating portfolio comprises multiple medium-sized projects secured under feed-in-tariff regimes.

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