Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Drops By 20.7%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 42,612 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 26th total of 53,757 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,146 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

DLH Price Performance

Shares of DLH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.82. 5,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Get DLH alerts:

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). DLH had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DLH will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 8,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,983,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,572.50. This trade represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 51,670 shares of company stock valued at $284,185 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 928,258 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,314,000. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DLH by 9.1% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 92,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DLH by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in DLH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DLHC shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DLHC

About DLH

(Get Free Report)

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DLH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.