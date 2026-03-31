Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Grows By 24.4%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 421,405 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 26th total of 338,641 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 192,250 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Bowman Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

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Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $265,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,368,338 shares in the company, valued at $48,398,115.06. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 1.3%

BWMN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 89,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,146. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.12 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

About Bowman Consulting Group

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Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWMN) is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that provides engineering, environmental, planning and surveying services to public and private sector clients. Its service offerings encompass civil, geotechnical and environmental engineering; land development planning and permitting; construction management; survey and geospatial services; and ecological and water resources consulting. The firm supports infrastructure, real estate, energy, utilities and telecommunications projects, delivering site characterization, design, permitting and construction-phase oversight.

Since its founding in 1980, Bowman Consulting Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to expand its technical capabilities and geographic footprint.

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