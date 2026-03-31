Short Interest in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV) Declines By 17.4%

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 246,277 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 26th total of 298,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,637 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lam Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 20,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,741,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF by 3,415.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.23 and a beta of 0.77. Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $80.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.83.

Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF (AVIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund primarily investing in non-US developed market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVIV was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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