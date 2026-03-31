Short Interest in Addiko Bank AG (OTCMKTS:ADBKF) Expands By 30.3%

Addiko Bank AG (OTCMKTS:ADBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 43 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the February 26th total of 33 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days.

Addiko Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADBKF opened at C$26.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.50. Addiko Bank has a 12 month low of C$18.68 and a 12 month high of C$27.05.

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About Addiko Bank

(Get Free Report)

Addiko Bank AG is a regional banking group headquartered in Vienna, Austria, specializing in retail and small- to medium-sized enterprise (SME) banking across Central and Southeastern Europe. The bank provides a broad range of financial services, including savings and deposit accounts, consumer and mortgage loans, leasing solutions, and payment services. Its business model emphasizes simple, transparent products and efficient digital delivery channels to meet the evolving needs of individual and commercial clients.

The institution emerged in 2015 following a restructuring of certain assets of the former Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank International AG.

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