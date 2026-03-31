Shah Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in VEON Ltd. $VEON

Shah Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,895,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,831 shares during the quarter. VEON accounts for approximately 49.6% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Shah Capital Management owned approximately 7.09% of VEON worth $257,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VEON by 84.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,827 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the third quarter worth $463,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in VEON during the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP boosted its holdings in VEON by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 16,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEON. Wall Street Zen upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VEON in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VEON in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

VEON Trading Down 3.6%

VEON opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. VEON Ltd. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.59.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

About VEON

(Free Report)

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ: VEON) is a global telecommunications and digital services provider headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Originally founded as VimpelCom in Russia in 1992, the company rebranded to VEON in 2017 to reflect its transformation into a technology-driven operator. VEON operates as a holding company with direct investments in mobile and internet service providers across multiple emerging markets, delivering voice, data and digital services to individual and enterprise customers.

Through its operating subsidiaries, VEON offers a broad portfolio that includes 2G/3G/4G mobile access, fixed broadband, digital lifestyle applications and mobile financial services.

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