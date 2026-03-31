ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.6667.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFBS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 523.6% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 105.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.91. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 12 month low of $66.48 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.82 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, and the parent of ServisFirst Bank. The company specializes in commercial banking services, catering primarily to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals and entrepreneurs. Its product portfolio encompasses commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial loans, deposit accounts, treasury management and other ancillary banking products designed to meet the financial needs of its clients.

ServisFirst Bank offers a full suite of deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, as well as a variety of loan products.

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