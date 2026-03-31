Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 26,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 28,020 shares.The stock last traded at $6.11 and had previously closed at $6.0425.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

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Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation is a Japanese electronics company known for its broad portfolio of imaging and printing solutions, as well as precision devices and microelectronics. The company’s core offerings include inkjet, laser and dye-sublimation printers for home, office and industrial use, desktop scanners, and 3LCD projectors. Epson also manufactures compact, energy-efficient robotics and automation systems, as well as semiconductors and sensors that support applications in automotive, healthcare and other sectors.

Established in 1942 as Suwa Seikosha Co, Ltd., the business first adopted the “Epson” name in 1968 with the release of the EP-101 electronic printer—so named as the “son of the electronic printer.” In 1982, the company formally became Seiko Epson Corporation, reflecting its integration within the broader Seiko Group.

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