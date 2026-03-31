SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 18,189,265 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the February 26th total of 24,876,865 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,492,910 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SEALSQ Stock Down 5.7%

LAES traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,403,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,863. SEALSQ has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $8.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

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Insider Transactions at SEALSQ

In other SEALSQ news, CFO John Charles O’hara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $29,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 165,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,334.36. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $104,450.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEALSQ

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAES. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SEALSQ in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of SEALSQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of SEALSQ by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEALSQ by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEALSQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SEALSQ in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised SEALSQ to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SEALSQ in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on SEALSQ in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEALSQ

SEALSQ Company Profile

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SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions.

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