Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Shares Acquired by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,884,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383,158 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rebalance LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $165,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Friday Financial grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Friday Financial now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,515 shares during the period. Bush Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 1,018,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $27.17.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

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