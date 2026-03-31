Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Short Interest Update

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 202,036 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 26th total of 235,135 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,957,996 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

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Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,022. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $33.62.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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