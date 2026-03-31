Saxony Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 899.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,265,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638,820 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 29,954.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,628,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,743,000 after buying an additional 4,613,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9,813.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,918,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,602,000 after buying an additional 3,878,917 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,688,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,798,000 after buying an additional 3,718,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,767,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,122,000 after buying an additional 2,870,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.