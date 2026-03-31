Saxony Capital Management LLC Purchases 34,799 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF $CGSD

Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,799 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 2.2% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 102.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000.

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Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGSD stock opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0856 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years. CGSD was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

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