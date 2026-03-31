Saxony Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 143,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,384,000 after buying an additional 36,178 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $207.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.28. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $223.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

Further Reading

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