Saxony Capital Management LLC Buys 2,736 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,293,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,090,000 after purchasing an additional 635,369 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,768,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,472,000 after purchasing an additional 214,432 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,756,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,336,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,297,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,646,000 after buying an additional 150,899 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $188.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $205.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Further Reading

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