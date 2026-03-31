Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $293.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $289.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.18.

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Union Pacific Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE UNP traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $239.56. 754,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,229. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $268.14. The company has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 29.12%.Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Union Pacific by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,658,142,000 after buying an additional 9,655,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,779,907,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,713,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244,226 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 72.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,177,002 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $408,592,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

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Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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