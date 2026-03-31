RyuJin (RYU) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

RyuJin (RYU) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, RyuJin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One RyuJin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. RyuJin has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $1.55 thousand worth of RyuJin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,137.24 or 0.99723125 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,266.35 or 0.99957746 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RyuJin Profile

RyuJin launched on February 3rd, 2024. RyuJin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RyuJin is medium.com/@ryujincrypto/welcome-to-ryujin-ryu-the-dragon-awakens-f8909621ac91. The official website for RyuJin is ryujin.ai. RyuJin’s official Twitter account is @ryujindragoneth.

Buying and Selling RyuJin

According to CryptoCompare, “RyuJin (RYU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. RyuJin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 963,849,991,678,536 in circulation. The last known price of RyuJin is 0 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ryujin.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RyuJin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RyuJin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RyuJin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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