Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 439.5% during the 4th quarter. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. LifeGoal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Infinity Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 28,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $9,068,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,162.96. This trade represents a 84.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $210.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.63. The company has a market capitalization of $420.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Argus set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.