Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) COO Sells $3,398,371.83 in Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) COO Michael Hartshorn sold 15,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.91, for a total transaction of $3,398,371.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 116,028 shares in the company, valued at $24,935,577.48. This represents a 11.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ross Stores Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of ROST opened at $208.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.33. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.07 and a 52 week high of $217.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97.

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Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 9.43%.The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ross Stores

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 39.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 23.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 17.6% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12,671.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $1,260,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

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Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

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