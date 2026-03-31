Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 17.4% of Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Rochester Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 279,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,458,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,949,000 after purchasing an additional 149,422 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,486,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,642,000 after purchasing an additional 239,518 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 171,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $193.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.31 and its 200-day moving average is $193.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $208.20.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

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