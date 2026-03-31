ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Short Interest Update

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,478 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the February 26th total of 17,354 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,607 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 4.7%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,817. ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $267.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 1.33.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

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