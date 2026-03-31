RNGTU’s (NASDAQ:RNGTU) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

RNGTU’s (NASDAQ:RNGTU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 1st. RNGTU had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

RNGTU Stock Performance

Shares of RNGTU opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19. RNGTU has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Further Reading

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