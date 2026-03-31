Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.05. Approximately 23,893,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 30,688,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

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Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.05% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 27,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $455,834.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 680,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,044.80. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $272,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,042,848 shares in the company, valued at $16,268,428.80. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 131,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,995 in the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,551 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,737 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

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