Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,096,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $127,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,099 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Citigroup by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,292,000 after buying an additional 2,871,074 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 6,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,838,000 after buying an additional 2,858,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,319,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,978,000 after buying an additional 2,008,946 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 52.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,304,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,389,000 after buying an additional 1,816,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

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Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.26. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Key Stories Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support — Several firms maintain constructive ratings and above-current price targets (median ~$131), which provides a floor for expectations and suggests analysts still see upside. Quiver Quantitative coverage

Wall Street support — Several firms maintain constructive ratings and above-current price targets (median ~$131), which provides a floor for expectations and suggests analysts still see upside. Neutral Sentiment: Company denial — Management quickly labeled the regional bank acquisition chatter as baseless and reiterated a strategy focused on organic growth, which helped limit an even larger selloff but has not yet fully restored confidence. Quiver Quantitative coverage

Company denial — Management quickly labeled the regional bank acquisition chatter as baseless and reiterated a strategy focused on organic growth, which helped limit an even larger selloff but has not yet fully restored confidence. Negative Sentiment: Acquisition rumor sparked selling — Social-media reports that Citigroup executives were considering a U.S. regional-bank acquisition triggered a sharp intraday decline as investors worried about integration, regulatory hurdles and timing. That rumor appears to be the primary immediate driver of today’s weakness. Quiver Quantitative coverage

Acquisition rumor sparked selling — Social-media reports that Citigroup executives were considering a U.S. regional-bank acquisition triggered a sharp intraday decline as investors worried about integration, regulatory hurdles and timing. That rumor appears to be the primary immediate driver of today’s weakness. Negative Sentiment: Analyst move: Oppenheimer trims target — Oppenheimer cut its price target for C to $132, a signal that at least one Street shop is modestly dialing back upside expectations even as the consensus remains constructive. Analyst target actions can influence sentiment and near‑term flows. Oppenheimer price-target note

Analyst move: Oppenheimer trims target — Oppenheimer cut its price target for C to $132, a signal that at least one Street shop is modestly dialing back upside expectations even as the consensus remains constructive. Analyst target actions can influence sentiment and near‑term flows. Negative Sentiment: Insider and institutional selling noted — Recent data show insider sales and large institutional reductions at some funds, which can weigh on sentiment even when multiple firms maintain buy/overweight ratings. That activity is likely contributing to selling pressure into news flow. Quiver Quantitative coverage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $144.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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