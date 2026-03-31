Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,651 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $113,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 141,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.27.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,462. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $579,580.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,622.26. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,568 shares of company stock worth $42,435,038. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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