Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 15,858 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $49,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,568,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 104,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $257.97 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The stock has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.81 and its 200 day moving average is $279.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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