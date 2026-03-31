Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Blue Owl Capital Corporation $OBDC

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,442 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,924,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after buying an additional 384,641 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $6,641,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 167,123 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 444,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 250,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OBDC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Research raised Blue Owl Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.67. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.38 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 33.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.6%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.35%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

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