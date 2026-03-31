Rebalance LLC Sells 8,416 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Rebalance LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $209.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.71 and a 200 day moving average of $211.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $226.39.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

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