Rebalance LLC Has $62.84 Million Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY

Rebalance LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,716 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rebalance LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $62,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USHY. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

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iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

USHY opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

About iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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