Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.8333.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PACK shares. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ranpak from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ranpak in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PACK

Ranpak Price Performance

Ranpak stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $292.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $6.31.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.82 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ranpak will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACK. Schusterman Interests LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 2,995.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schusterman Interests LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,965,000 after buying an additional 2,921,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ranpak by 8,737.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,194,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,388 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 185.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 835,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 21.5% during the second quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 4,660,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 823,745 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

(Get Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) is a leading provider of sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions designed to protect products during transit. The company’s core business centers on the design, manufacture and distribution of automated systems and consumable paper packaging materials that offer an eco-friendly alternative to plastic-based void-fill and protective packaging. Ranpak’s solutions include crumpled paper fillers, paper wrap systems and tailored automation equipment that serve diverse end markets such as e-commerce, industrial parts, electronics and retail.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Concord Township, Ohio, Ranpak has built a global presence by combining innovation in paper converting technology with a commitment to sustainability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.