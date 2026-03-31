Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Qualstar Stock Performance

Shares of QBAK stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. Qualstar has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 million, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49.

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About Qualstar

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Qualstar Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of automated magnetic tape library and data storage products. The company’s offerings include modular tape library modules, standalone autoloaders, and multi-frame library systems that integrate with a variety of tape media standards such as LTO, DLT and SDLT. Qualstar’s solutions leverage robotic tape handling to deliver high-capacity, reliable and cost-effective backup and archival storage for data centers.

These tape library systems are engineered for scalability, allowing organizations to expand storage capacity incrementally as data retention needs grow.

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